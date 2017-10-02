 
 

ToysRUs Unveils Play Chaser Augmented Reality App

Posted: Oct 2 2017, 9:47am CDT

 

ToysRUs uses AR to make stores more fun.

ToysRUs keeps on trucking despite being under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since last month. The retailer has secured last week a $3.1 billion of financing facilities to continue to operate during the restructuring. Today, the toy retailer announced Play Chaser. This new augmented reality app enhances trips to the ToysRUs stores with virtual experiences.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Developed in partnership with PlayFusion, Play Chaser uses PlayFusion’s proprietary computer vision technology to activate different AR games and play experiences on your smart device. To unlock the experiences you need to scan the different Play Chaser signs featured on TRU store shelves. 

The first Play Chaser experiences range from a virtual basketball hoop that kids can shoot at solo or alongside friends in-store, to a baby nursery where they can select a unique, digital You & Me doll. Kids can take the virtual doll home and care for it.

There’s of course also a virtual Geoffrey the Giraffe to welcome customers to the store, explain the app and send kids on their quest for in-store play. Some games have leaderboards that show where players rank amongst each other in their local store and nationally. 

Play Chaser AR app will roll out to all ToysRUs stores nationwide on Saturday, October 21. Watch the Play Chaser app in action in the video below.

Comments

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

