ToysRUs Unveils Play Chaser Augmented Reality App

ToysRUs keeps on trucking despite being under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection since last month. The retailer has secured last week a $3.1 billion of financing facilities to continue to operate during the restructuring. Today, the toy retailer announced Play Chaser. This new augmented reality app enhances trips to the ToysRUs stores with virtual experiences.

Developed in partnership with PlayFusion, Play Chaser uses PlayFusion’s proprietary computer vision technology to activate different AR games and play experiences on your smart device. To unlock the experiences you need to scan the different Play Chaser signs featured on TRU store shelves.

The first Play Chaser experiences range from a virtual basketball hoop that kids can shoot at solo or alongside friends in-store, to a baby nursery where they can select a unique, digital You & Me doll. Kids can take the virtual doll home and care for it.

There’s of course also a virtual Geoffrey the Giraffe to welcome customers to the store, explain the app and send kids on their quest for in-store play. Some games have leaderboards that show where players rank amongst each other in their local store and nationally.

Play Chaser AR app will roll out to all ToysRUs stores nationwide on Saturday, October 21. Watch the Play Chaser app in action in the video below.