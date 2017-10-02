 
 

Nintendo Switch FIFA 18 Sales Is Very Low In UK

Nintendo Switch FIFA 18 Sales is Very Low in UK
  Nintendo Switch Profits Only 1 Percent with FIFA 18 Sales in UK
 

FIFA 18 sales for Nintendo Switch account for 1 percent of the sales and things do not look up with some serious glitches in the game

FIFA 18 was released across multiple platforms last week. PlayStation 4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch were some of the major consoles on which they game was release. Nintendo Switch release was one of the most anticipated releases for EA developers.

EA developers announced secondary support for Nintendo Switch which means that the developers will launch their games on the portable game console. The game catalogue for Nintendo Switch is ever increasing and EA support encouraged some major developers to turn to Nintendo Switch as well. 

Now while the game console has great graphics and high definition support, things looked good for the FIFA 18 release. The game had rave reviews from the critics and it was set to be a great game of FIFA once more.

However, people have already noticed and reported that the Nintendo Switch console is facing problem during the FIFA 18 gameplay. It was clearly pointed out that some of the players in FIFA 18 are not appearing at all.

There is a glitch in the game which is causing the players to have blue and green faces. Many gamers believe that it is a glitch because FIFA is very particular about the game being perfect.

When FIFA 08 was launched, EA did not get license to depict the Netherlands national team. They replaced the team with a regen Dutch team until they got their license sorted out.

They have worked on making the players so good that the player from the fake team, Hans de Noteboom became one of the top ten players of the team.

Even the new game, on other consoles have so much detail that fans easily picked out Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville who made surprise appearances in the game as referees. Players noted the retired football stars and shared it with other gamers through social media. 

