Elon Musk Says Tesla is Close to Complete the World’s Biggest Battery

In Jamestown, South Australia, Elon Musk announced that his company was halfway there in the installation of a giant battery bank. The site of this complex construction was none other than the Hornsdale Wind Farm.

This will be the biggest grid station in the global village when it is completed. The current largest battery installation in the world is located in Southern California.

This endeavor was the end result of a wager between Elon Musk and Aussie software billionaire Mike-Cannon Brookes. In response to Mike’s shock upon hearing from Musk regarding the capacity of his company to install a battery system, Musk vowed to set up just such a battery installation in South Australia.

This area in The Land Down Under has been suffering several blackouts. Yet Musk has promised that no such blackouts will take place once he has finished his battery installation in the region.

In fact, Musk vowed to complete the project in a hundred days otherwise it would be free of cost and Musk would not take a single cent for it.

Musk has estimated that he stands to lose $50 million is he is late regarding the bet with Mike. Yet Tesla Motors has been given ample time to get the job order for the battery installation done in a satisfying manner.

The hard workers and dedicated technicians of Tesla Motors are currently halfway done with the task. It was indeed a case of love’s labor. An Australian dignitary spoke regarding how most people were joking previously about this miracle project. They will not be laughing anymore, he said, since the project was going to be completed come hell or high water.

The dignitary said that the project would be completed in two months. He guffawed that people could not even renovate their kitchens in such a short period of time. It was a result of scientific application and sheer backbreaking work.

Tesla Motors purchased SolarCity recently which could put it at the forefront of solar panel providers. All of South Australia will be powered by this project which has Elon Musk’s stamp of approval on it. The Twitter bet between him and Mike-Cannon Brookes sure came in handy now that you come think of it.