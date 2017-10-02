Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Demo Available at Best Buy Stores

Until now, the only way to play Super Mario Odyssey was by being a part of a long line. You had to wait for hours on end to get to manipulate those joysticks. A demo of the game was only given at selective places such as at the San Diego Comic-Con or Pax West.

Now all this has been simplified for the benefit of the gamers. Nintendo has decided to prepare game kiosks at Best Buy retailers, according to a report by NeoGAF. Novel demos for Super Mario Odyssey allow players to play to their heart’s content.

Any local Best Buy store will have the latest kiosks where the game can be engaged in by enthusiastic gamers. They will get to play in Tostareena (the desert/ice level).

Players will be free to do as they please which is something hardly found in the postmodern world. However, time will be short. Five minutes is all that each gamer will have to get his or her act together.

There will be split joy-cons as well. At present Best Buy is closed so to confirm the exciting news is not possible. Yet it appears to be the case that Nintendo is willing to begin a nationwide extravaganza with this game as the center of attention.

The season for the demos is just a month away. Also other games such as Fire Emblem Warriors is about to be released too a couple of days before its debut. The game Super Mario Odyssey will cost $8 on the Switch.

Two players can play the game at one and the same time. Gamers will get a chance to proceed through the ranks defeating enemies and conquering novel territory. This game is a classic and for those denizens of a different era, it will raise up a whole lot of nostalgia for the golden days of video games. Super Mario Odyssey is releasing for Nintendo Switch on October 27th.