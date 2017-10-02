Amazon Has Not Shipped the Pre-ordered SNES Classic

Amazon continues to fail to provide a shipping date for the SNES Classic, customers pre-ordered on August 22. Earlier today we talked to an Amazon customer support agent about our SNES Classic pre-orders. He said that there is no shipping date as the product is not in stock.

We have received multiple responses to our first report about the Amazon SNES Classic pre-order situation on Friday. Amazon customer agents provide different answers. Some customers got told that they will ship the SNES Classic by October 9. Others got as answer October 11. Some customers received an email that says: "I assure you that you will get your item by October 10, 2017 for sure."

The lack of an official statement and that Amazon's customer support has no consistent answer is concerning. Many Amazon customers are especially upset about Amazon's stunt to sell the SNES Classic through the Treasure Truck on launch day.

One person said on reddit that he canceled his Amazon Prime subscription because of the way Amazon handled the SNES Classic pre-order. He is looking into Best Buy's Gamer Club subscription instead. I would not go that far. I'm a big fan of Amazon and use a lot of Prime services regularly, but the SNES Classic situation is a major disappointment.

As there are no new SNES Classic shipments available yet at other stores, Amazon customers only have the choice of waiting. The only option is to line up at the Nintendo store in New York. The Nintendo store restocked on a daily basis since launch.

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. You can try your luck and win a SNES Classic Europe Edition in our new SNES Classic Giveaway.

The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.