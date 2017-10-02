Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon.com Since Friday

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch in stock the fourth day in a row. This is unprecedented. No online store had the standalone Switch console on offer that long since the release of the Switch in March. The $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is still available for Prime members only.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is also in stock at amazon.com for $299. The Neon version is for some reason 99c cheaper than the Gray version. At some point, Amazon might drop the Prime requirement.

Nintendo has warned that the Switch console will be hard to find during the Holiday shopping season. You can buy it now and store it until you need it. We do not expect noteworthy Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals as supply is expected to be lower and the demand rising sharply later this year.

The Nintendo Switch is in stock online at GameStop and at Walmart according to the latest Nintendo Switch Stock report. Many physical stores are also reported to have inventory.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.