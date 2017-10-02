First Black Friday 2017 Ad has Leaked

The first Black Friday Ad of 2017 has leaked. The 8-page, 81-item Harbor Freight Black Friday 2017 ad got published on October 2 on Black Friday site BFAds. This is the earliest Black Friday ad in history, matching the Half-Price Book Store ad that leaked on the same date in 2015. Harbor Freight's Black Friday ad has been the first ad to leak many times in past years.

Now the Harbor Freight Black Friday 2017 ad gets a special place in the Black Friday history books. Harbor Freight will open their doors at 7 am on Black Friday, November 24. As always the sale prices are valid throughout Thanksgiving weekend

Features Black Friday Deals include Haul Master 17-ft. Type IA Multi-Task Ladder $99.99 (was $199.99), Drill Master 18V 3/8-in. Cordless Drill/Driver & Flashlight Kit $19.99, US General 26-in. 4-Drawer 580-lb. Capacity Glossy Black Roller Cart $99.99 (was $149.99) and Chicago Electric 12-in. Sliding Compound Double-Bevel Miter Saw $127.99 (was $199.99).

You can browse the 8-page Harbor Freight Black Friday 2017 ad on BFAds.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface in about one month. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target will again be the most important Black Friday stores for consumer electronics deals. Besides the video game consoles, 4K TVs and toys will be at the center of attention on Black Friday 2017.

Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season.

To score the hottest Black Friday 2017 doorbuster deals, get our new online inventory tracking app The Tracker. The app will notify you when the most popular doorbuster deals will be available online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other stores. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.