HTC VIVE Fallout 4 VR Bundle Announced

The popular Fallout 4 game will be released as virtual reality version in December. Fallout 4 VR will be blockbuster virtual reality game and HTC jumps on the bandwagon. Starting today, October 2nd, customers who purchase an HTC Vive, will receive a free redemption code for Fallout 4 VR, a $59.99 value.

Fallout 4 will be released on December 12, 2017. Fallout 4, the legendary post-apocalyptic adventure from Bethesda Game Studios and winner of more than 200 ‘Best Of’ awards, including the DICE and BAFTA Game of the Year, and most recently ‘Best Virtual Reality Game’ at gamescom 2017, finally comes in its entirety to VR.

Fallout 4 VR includes the complete core game with all-new combat, crafting, and building systems fully reimagined for virtual reality.

The freedom of exploring the wasteland comes alive like never before when experienced using Vive’s superior room-scale technology. Vive’s submillimeter tracking for responsiveness and accuracy makes it the most immersive way to experience Fallout 4.

The HTC Vive VR headset is available for $599 on the Vive store. Fallout 4 starts at $19.99 on amazon.com.