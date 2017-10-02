Halloween Haunts Go High-Tech With AtmosFX Digital Decorations

In some neighborhoods, each October it’s outright competition to see which house can deck out their digs in the creepiest configuration. But, even if your neighbors don’t bother with Halloween decorations, creating your own eerie abode is still an eagerly anticipated annual event for many. For those who want to go the extra mile and really make their haunted house come to life with adornments that are astonishingly attention getting and frighteningly fun should check out the Digital Decorating Kit projects from AtmosFX—an innovative company on the cutting edge of tech-driven holiday décor.

The company’s various digital video projections are both entertaining and realistic. Unlike a paper ghost you hang from your window, a digitally projected ghost is far more realistic and awe-inducing. The scenes are the same quality as those used in amusement parks. In fact, the founders of AtmosFX, Pete Reichert and Pete Williams, were inspired to create projects for home use by the video installations they'd created for amusement parks and museums as well as their work as former MTV animators. They entered the market wanting to bring this same type of technology to the average consumer. Their gamble paid off. Today, their company is the fastest growing digital home decorating company with customers in over 100 countries.

Today their killer company has a wide variety of animations available that can be projected on any flat surface, such as an outside wall or a window. Alternatively, some of the animations can be projected onto a human-shaped inflatable 3DFX Form that the company also offers. This reusable life-size, free-standing vinyl form, which stands over five and a half feet tall, is easy to set up and use, thanks to a foot pump and projection shroud that are bundled in.

The AtmosFX Digital Decorating Kit has everything needed to project as many as eight beautifully animated Halloween-themed scenes onto any wall or window, creating the illusion of realistic phantoms, ghosts, zombies and more—even singing jack-o-lanterns. The kit comes with a projector with tripod, pre-loaded scenes, a cloth screen, and everything else you need to wow your neighborhood trick-or-treaters with a spectacularly spooky display. The illusions these powerful projectors create are incredible. While there is quite a large library to choose from, some of the more unique digital decorations offered by AtmosFX include eerie eyeballs that make it feel as though monsters are peering at you from the dark; phantasms, ghouls and poltergeists that look right out of a scene from the movie Ghost Busters; Zombies clamoring to make you their next meal; and a variety of three dimensional forms like the tenants of Macabre Manor, skeletons rising from the grave, and ghostly apparitions. While running the projector, users may choose a decoration collection or pick individual images from a scene, allowing you to completely customize illusion.

So don’t be scared to go gangbusters with your Halloween scheme this year and beyond. AtmosFX’s disquieting digital decorations will undoubtedly make you the Master of Mayhem.

