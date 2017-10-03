SNES Classic Not Starting Up Problem and Solution

The Nintendo SNES Classic launched on September 29 and about several hundred thousand Super NES Classic units are in consumers hands. The number of reported technical problems with the SNES Classic is so far rather low, but there issues. One of the SNES Classic problems that occur is that the SNES Classic does not power up.

The first thing to check is the USB cable and if it's properly plugged into the AC power adapter and the SNES Classic unit. SNES Classic units shipping in the United States come with a power adapter that outputs 1.5A at 5V.

In Europe and other regions, the console comes without an adapter. In case you are using a 3rd party USB power adapter and the not the separately sold Nintendo SNES Classic adapter, make sure it outputs 1.5A and 5V.

Nintendo states in the support section that a power adapter with 1A and 5V is sufficient. The official US SNES Classic AC adapter is available in the Nintendo store for $5.99, if you need replacement.

If the USB AC adapter is working and has the correct power output, then your SNES Classic possibly needs repair according to this Nintendo support document.

Nintendo Support Contact

From the U.S. and Canada, contact Nintendo by calling 1-800-255-3700. Representatives are available from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm PT, seven days a week. Spanish support is available from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm PT, seven days a week. Once you received an order or repair number you can check the status online here.

The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.