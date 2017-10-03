SNES Classic No Sound Problem and Solution

The Nintendo SNES Classic launched on September 29 and about several hundred thousand Super NES Classic units are in consumers hands. The number of reported technical problems with the SNES Classic is so far rather low, but there issues. One of the SNES Classic problems that occur is that that there is no sound from the SNES Classic on the TV.

If the SNES Classic powers up and shows an image on your TV, but there is no sound, you can try the following. Make sure your TV is not muted and the volume is turned up at a reasonable level.

Not all game demos on the SNES Classic feature sound. Start a game from the menu and start playing to make sure there is supposed to be sound.

If there is still no sound check is the HDMI cable and if it's properly plugged into the TV and the SNES Classic unit. Then try another HDMI port on your TV. The use the HDMI cable that shipped with the SNES Classic, if you are using another one.

If you are using a sound bar, or if you are using a DVI adapter, unplug it, and connect the console directly to your TV using the HDMI cable.

Additionally, the Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with HDMI inputs only. If your TV is using analog or DVI audio settings, you will need to change it back to HDMI.

Nintendo does also not recommend to use HDMI cables longer than 10 feet to be used with the SNES Classic. For testing avoid connecting the SNES Classic via an HDMI Switch or splitter.

In case the above did not solve the problem, Nintendo recommends in this support document to testing the SNES Classic on a different TV. If the audio issues on the SNES Classic persist, the only option is to contact Nintendo's support and schedule a repair.

Nintendo Support Contact

From the U.S. and Canada, contact Nintendo by calling 1-800-255-3700. Representatives are available from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm PT, seven days a week. Spanish support is available from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm PT, seven days a week. Once you received an order or repair number you can check the status online here.

