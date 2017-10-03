SNES Classic Controller Problems and Solutions

The Nintendo SNES Classic launched on September 29 and about several hundred thousand Super NES Classic units are in consumers hands. The number of reported technical problems with the SNES Classic is so far rather low, but there issues. One of the SNES Classic problems that can occur is that the SNES Classic controller is not responding or responding incorrectly.

The root cause of many issues around the SNES Classic is power supply. Make sure the SNES Classic power supply you use meets the necessary power output of 1.5A at 5V. Nintendo also recommends trying a different wall outlet in case of issues.

In case you cannot get to the home menu with the controller you are using, then it's plugged into the wrong port. Only the controller plugged into port 1 (left) can be used to reach the home menu. The port 2 (right) is only supported in 2-player games.

Make sure you are using compatible controllers. The standard SNES Classic controllers coming with the system have the model number CLV-202. To narrow down the problem try both controllers in port 1 to see if there is a difference in response.

In case you see your game character react slower than you are pushing buttons on your controller, then you need to check the TV mode. Make sure that you use the Game Mode or PC mode available in many TV models. This switches off extra image processing that delays the image display.

If all fails, your unit and or controller might need repair. To send your unit for repair to Nintendo, you need to contact support.

From the U.S. and Canada, contact Nintendo by calling 1-800-255-3700. Representatives are available from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm PT, seven days a week. Spanish support is available from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm PT, seven days a week. Once you received an order or repair number you can check the status online here.

