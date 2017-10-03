How to Buy the Justice League Batmobile and Find it In Stock

Mattel created the ultimate Batmobile for Batman fans of all ages. The Justice League Batmobile features next level of RC play and authentic, true-to-movie battle action.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The $249.99 Justice League Batmobile is in stock for pre-order at amazon.com and bestbuy.com right now with an October 30th release date. GameStop's listing of the Ultimate Justice League Batmobile says to ship October 15.

The free The Tracker app online inventory tracker is notifying users when other online stores have the Ultimate Justice League Batmobile in stock. This remote controlled highly collectible Batmobile will be hard to find in stock once it gets released end of October.

The Ultimate Justice League Batmobile cockpit has a built-in camera that transmits the driver's POV to a smartphone. You can place the highly detailed, new movie Batman action figure behind the wheel and speed around the house.

There is even smoke release from the tailpipe and the engine roar The figure's arm turns the wheel as the powerful Batmobile races at top velocity. When DC Super-Villains are in range, engage the special "jump mode" and elevate the Batmobile for prime targeting. Fire the four missiles from the hood of the car.

Features of the Justice League Batmobile:

Interactive control with a smartphone app and driver's POV camera in the cockpit.

6" scale Batman figure has body movements with an arm that turns the wheel.

Engine makes authentic sounds and smoke releases from the exhaust pipe.

Four armored wheels roll and missiles move on the hood of the car and fire.

Special "jump mode" elevates the vehicle for better aim.

To get notified when hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at Amazon, Walmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online.

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include Luvabella, L.O.L. Suprise Big Surprise, Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.