Stardew Valley Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 5

Many had anticipated the arrival of Stardew Valley on the Nintendo Switch soon. Yet the fact that it would be so soon had not been anticipated by the crowd of gamers. Thursday, October 5th is the launch date of the game on the platform.

The creator of the game, Eric Barone has his reasons. Instead of building up suspense over the launch date and then letting his fans down, he decided to make the announcement a day or two before its launch. The rest will be known on the day when it is actually launched.

Stardew Valley would cost just $15. While the game has already been launched on many platforms, the Switch is something special on which it is being launched. The two fit hand in glove.

You will be able to manipulate the game on your large TV screen and even play it while functionally mobile. It is a game that lends itself to being subject to small segments or long sessions of gameplay. The creator has expressed his approval of the game on the Switch. It is indeed a match made in heaven.

The origins of Stardew Valley were by inspiration of such games as Harvest Moon which were pre-existent on the Nintendo Switch. The game slowly took shape after taking some of its impetus from other Nintendo games.

Today it is about to enter the pantheon of games extant at the Nintendo Switch. It is a moment of pride for Barone. Barone has credited Sickhead Games as being responsible for transferring the game to the Switch platform.

He has congratulated them on a job well done. Stardew Valley is part of a team of games which include such numbers as: Destiny 2, Call of Duty, Forza and Battlefront.