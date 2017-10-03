 
 

Hot Holiday Toys: VRSE Batman And Jurassic World Virtual Reality Sets

Posted: Oct 3 2017, 5:17am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

VR and AR are hot Holiday 2017 toy trends.

Virtual reality and augmented reality are invading kids' rooms this Holiday season. We already featured the genius Merge Cube AR toy. Now we take a look at the new VRSE Batman Virtual Reality Set and the VRSE Jurassic World Virtual reality headset.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The affordable Virtual Reality sets extend the typical smartphone based headsets with Batman and Jurassic world experience. Besides custom content, each system comes with a themed controller.

The VRSE Batman Virtual Reality Set is on sale on amazon.com for $59.99. The VRSE Jurassic World Virtual reality set sells for $69.99 on amazon.com.

Walmart is offering the VRSE VR sets only in stores. To find out when other stores start to stock the VRSE sets get the Tracker app and subscribe to the VRSE VR systems listed under the toys category.

The VRSE Batman Virtual Reality Set lets you enter a world with 360 degree access to Gotham City-scapes, where you have a front-row seat. Enjoy the ultimate fusion of Virtual Reality, action-adventure gameplay and exploration, built for casual fans and gamers of all ages. This all-in-one VR experience includes one IR-powered, motion game controller, one Batarang attachment, and one 360˚ virtual reality headset.

Step into the shadowy world of Batman, on a mission to stop the Joker from carrying through his latest evil scheme. The fate of Gotham City rests in your hands as you sharpen your skills at Wayne Tech. Ready or not, it's time to stalk your enemies through dark streets. Use the game's batarang to take some henchmen down, or drop in close for intense hand-to-hand combat through the Batman-themed controller. 

VRSE Jurassic World Virtual reality set gives you access to the familiar Jurassic terrains, where you have a front row seat to awesomeness! Enjoy the ultimate fusion of Virtual Reality, action-adventure gameplay and exploration, built for casual fans and gamers of all ages. This all-in-one VR experience includes one IR-powered, motion game controller, one Stunt Baton controller attachment, and one 360˚ virtual reality headset.

Return to Isla Nublar for an intense new Jurassic World VR gaming adventure. Use the game-themed motion controller to fend off hungry Velociraptors in the jungle or hold off a pursuing T-Rex as you speed towards the Visitor’s Center. 

To get notified when hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at AmazonWalmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include LuvabellaL.O.L. Suprise Big SurpriseHatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.

Updated: 2017-10-03 05:15:28am

Offers

VRSE Jurassic World Virtual Reality Set
Store: Walmart Price: $0 Availability: is out of Stock

VRSE Jurassic World Virtual Reality Set
Store: Amazon Price: $69.99 Availability: is in Stock

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

