Hot Holiday Toys: VRSE Batman and Jurassic World Virtual Reality Sets

Virtual reality and augmented reality are invading kids' rooms this Holiday season. We already featured the genius Merge Cube AR toy. Now we take a look at the new VRSE Batman Virtual Reality Set and the VRSE Jurassic World Virtual reality headset.

The affordable Virtual Reality sets extend the typical smartphone based headsets with Batman and Jurassic world experience. Besides custom content, each system comes with a themed controller.

The VRSE Batman Virtual Reality Set is on sale on amazon.com for $59.99. The VRSE Jurassic World Virtual reality set sells for $69.99 on amazon.com.

The VRSE Batman Virtual Reality Set lets you enter a world with 360 degree access to Gotham City-scapes, where you have a front-row seat. Enjoy the ultimate fusion of Virtual Reality, action-adventure gameplay and exploration, built for casual fans and gamers of all ages. This all-in-one VR experience includes one IR-powered, motion game controller, one Batarang attachment, and one 360˚ virtual reality headset.

Step into the shadowy world of Batman, on a mission to stop the Joker from carrying through his latest evil scheme. The fate of Gotham City rests in your hands as you sharpen your skills at Wayne Tech. Ready or not, it's time to stalk your enemies through dark streets. Use the game's batarang to take some henchmen down, or drop in close for intense hand-to-hand combat through the Batman-themed controller.

VRSE Jurassic World Virtual reality set gives you access to the familiar Jurassic terrains, where you have a front row seat to awesomeness! Enjoy the ultimate fusion of Virtual Reality, action-adventure gameplay and exploration, built for casual fans and gamers of all ages. This all-in-one VR experience includes one IR-powered, motion game controller, one Stunt Baton controller attachment, and one 360˚ virtual reality headset.

Return to Isla Nublar for an intense new Jurassic World VR gaming adventure. Use the game-themed motion controller to fend off hungry Velociraptors in the jungle or hold off a pursuing T-Rex as you speed towards the Visitor’s Center.

