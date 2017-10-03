Tesla Model 3 Faces Production Bottlenecks in Q3 2017

While sales have increased at Tesla Motors, its Model 3 EV has been facing bottlenecks in its manufacturing pace. The 4.5% rise in production impetus during the third quarter has left the giant company with many small problems that need to be resolved. Tesla delivered over 26,150 vehicles of which the majority were Model S, then there came Model X and finally a few were Model 3 vehicles.

On the whole the sales record was not bad at all. Yet Model 3 production was dogged by bottlenecks which arose of their own accord. Tesla’s Nevada plant and California factory are working at full tilt to meet the demand for the vehicle.

While there are no big hindrances in the production of Model 3 EVs, some of the last minute details need to be finalized before they can be churned out without any hesitation. Although the company’s financial condition has never been better, the bottlenecks in production are creating hurdles in the way of progress.

The mixed blessing which is extant at Tesla Motors has the technicians and administration working overtime to solve the conundrum that has cropped up. Elon Musk, the CEO, had announced that Model 3 production would exceed 5000 units per week by the end of 2017.

He even went ahead and made the wager that it would be above 10,000 per week by the time the year 2018 came rolling along. The Model 3 has accumulated many preorders. How they will be fulfilled now remains a mystery. Production will have to be ramped up.

Musk has made mention in the past of his company’s goals as being aspirational in their scope. Even of the public demand outstrips the factory supply, this will have consequences that are for the better in the long run, according to Musk.

It is all about growth and whether some things take place by hook or by crook, it does not really matter so long as Tesla Motors makes a hefty profit at the end of the day.

According to Musk, just a couple of Model 3 units have taken longer to bring into activation. This is the fundamental obstacle in the way of greater production of these automobiles.