Ford to Rival Tesla Electric Cars with Team Edison

The Ford Motor Company is to upgrade its EV offerings soon. The 300 mile range will be surpassed in the crossover EV it will sell by the time 2020 comes along.

A group termed Team Edison will be examining and making electric cars. This endeavor will be in a compartment of its own. It will have nothing to do with other electric projects of Ford such as hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

EVs are the wave of the future. A team of experts is needed by Ford to plan the strategy and apply the marketing tools necessary to rake in the profits.

Over the next decade, Ford will make 13 electric vehicles, according to Automotive News. Already, seven of these have been unveiled. Batteries for these EVs will be provided courtesy of Ford. Ford plans on the acquisition of Lucid Motors.

Also Ford is in cahoots with a Chinese manufacturer and will manufacture EVs for the Chinese market. The company is open to hooking up with others where there are mutual benefits for both parties. The objective is to think big and meet the goals set for 2020.

Now people can wave Tesla Motors goodbye. The Ford Motor Company is going at its production drive like there is no tomorrow. The market niche for EVs will most likely be conquered by Ford within a couple of years, if the company plays its cards right.

Currently, its Focus Hatchback is the best in the series of EVs. The naming of the internal team of experts as Team Edison is in recognition of the friendship between Henry Ford and Thomas Alva Edison.

This male bonding took place in 1896. Thomas Edison had a rival though in the form of Nikola Tesla. So the competition from Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors is definitely there for the Ford Motor Company.