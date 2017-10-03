Hot Holiday 2017 Toy: WowWee Digiloom App Controlled Weaving Machine

WowWee is expanding in all kinds of tech toys these days. In the beginning, there was the incredible Robosapien robot. That's now already over 12 years ago. Today, WowWee's Fingerlings might beat Hatchimals this Holiday season and they also make the Digiloom weaving machine.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

When Tech meets DIY, the result is instant fashion and endless creativity. WowWees Digiloom is an app-controlled weaving machine that lets creative tweens turn fashion bands into custom bracelets, anklets, headbands, bookmarks and more.

Using the Digiloom App, drag and drop letters, emojis and icons to create your own unique fashion statements. Next, weave your creations with the help of the Digiloom Machine. Watch the demonstration video of the Digiloom weaving machine below. It also contains valuable tips and best practices.

The Digiloom weaving toy has a list price of $49.99. Michael's has the Digiloom starter kit on sale for $39.99 online at michaels.com. It appears that Digiloom is exclusive to Michael's at this time.

To get notified when hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at Amazon, Walmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online.

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include Luvabella, L.O.L. Suprise Big Surprise, Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.