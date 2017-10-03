 
 

Hot Holiday 2017 Toy: WowWee Digiloom App Controlled Weaving Machine

WowWee makes weaving cool again.

WowWee is expanding in all kinds of tech toys these days. In the beginning, there was the incredible Robosapien robot. That's now already over 12 years ago. Today, WowWee's Fingerlings might beat Hatchimals this Holiday season and they also make the Digiloom weaving machine. 

When Tech meets DIY, the result is instant fashion and endless creativity. WowWees Digiloom is an app-controlled weaving machine that lets creative tweens turn fashion bands into custom bracelets, anklets, headbands, bookmarks and more.

Using the Digiloom App, drag and drop letters, emojis and icons to create your own unique fashion statements. Next, weave your creations with the help of the Digiloom Machine. Watch the demonstration video of the Digiloom weaving machine below. It also contains valuable tips and best practices.

The Digiloom weaving toy has a list price of $49.99. Michael's has the Digiloom starter kit on sale for $39.99 online at michaels.com. It appears that Digiloom is exclusive to Michael's at this time. 

