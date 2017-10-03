88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition Hits Nintendo Switch

The review keys are available for the action adventure game 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition. It will be released physically on the Nintendo Switch on 6th October in Europe and 10th October in the United States.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

As for the digital release in both regions, it is on 12th October. The game consists of a hectic chase scene with action-packed moves. Some of it is downright funny. The DLC pack will be available soon. There is an octet of heroes in this game.

The characters include Rusty from SteamWorld Collection. Then there is Gunborg from Zombie Vikings. Finally, there is Conga Master. The developers of this game are none other than Bitmap Bureau and Rising Star Games.

You can follow the fate of this game on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Over half a century of expertise went into the making of this game.

Each hero in this game is unique and singular in his or her action sequences. There is a whole lot of mischief-making involved in the gameplay. Gamers will love every second they spend manipulating this edition of 88 Heroes. It will raise their adrenaline levels a few notches.