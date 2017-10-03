Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept and Serena Nismo to Debut at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Nissan Motor Co. is going to present a number of new concept cars and production vehicles at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Nissan LEAF NISMO Concept car and the Serena NISMO minivan are going to debut at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show 2017 along with updated Skyline sports sedan. Nissan is actually going to display 13 vehicles at this year's show.

The Nismo version of the Nissan Leaf vehicle is about to roll off the assembly line. This vehicle will have low suspension, huge wheels (all the better to roar down the highway), a body with greater width and blue tinges along the frame of the undercarriage. The latest rendering of the car shows it to be quite a stunner. Let’s hope such is the case in regard to its performance as well.

An event is planned in Oslo for the future when Nissan will debut its Nismo which will appeal to the younger generation. The final design will be showcased at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. This is due on October 25th. Besides the black roof, there is a black hood as well on this automobile.

The blue highlights have been exchanged for red trim. The rest of the specifications of this vehicle are being kept a top secret. Such confidentiality only increases the suspense as everyone knows.

Besides 147 horsepower, there is 236 pound feet of torque. Also a 40 kWh battery supply is present inside this car. It will last for 150 miles when charged which is indeed a good thing.

The redesigned 2018 Nissan Leaf will definitely have the more sportier and funkier Leaf Nismo as its successor. While no exact date of unveiling is given, it is hoped that this unveiling will be soon.

An early gander at the car sure raised the excitement levels of car aficionados. The very aerodynamics of this car allow for a faster and sleeker driving experience.

The drag is minimal and the car is streamlined and totally melds in with the surrounding air flow. The tires are upgraded and the suspension is the best. Some fine tuning of this car has been done to make it out to be in a class of its own.

As far as self-sustenance is concerned, this car beats the rest hands down. Racing it down the road past surprised onlookers will raise the ego of any driver.

The car is a gem and it runs down the road as if it is on a hot set of wheels. So if you have the purchasing power, buy this vehicle when it comes out and enjoy the view of the horizon as it beckons you to keep driving.

This year's show is the 45th Tokyo Motor Show which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight. The show will be open to the public from October 27th to November 5 while the press days are October 25-26. The Nissan booth will be situated in East Hall 5. This booth will show a “spiral” design theme to showcase the company’s past, present and future commitment of making exciting products. There will also be a simulator that will let Tokyo Motor Show visitors experience the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.