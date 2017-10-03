Unsung Story Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

Unsung Story, tactical RPG envisioned by director Yasumi Matsuno was released on PC. After that however, it almost disappeared and many gamers had stopped expecting much from.

Although it was rumored that the game had been fully designed for some time now, there was no news on when it was going to be released or on which platforms.

There was news about the game being funded by Kickstarter but it never really accumulated to enough to be featured on gaming consoles like the Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4.

Don’t be disappointed anymore though because Little Orbit has taken over the game. Although the game developers are not a big name. They have been mostly attached to niche games but they seem to have a plan for Unsung Story.

They recently announced that Unsung Story will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch. Little Orbit CEO Matthew Scott shone light on how the developers were going to develop the game for these consoles.

He said, “For me, I remember playing Final Fantasy Tactics from the couch on my PS1, and that format was quintessential to my experience enjoying that game.”

One thing that has been concerning with regards to Unsung Story are the backers. Scott said that backers of the project will be able to update their platform preferences via a survey.

He added that Little Orbit had decided to cancel or change a few of the Unsung Story’s backer rewards. Explaining why, he said that some of the backer rewards would be “financially wasteful to produce”.

They have based that reason on the observation that few backers wanted them, while others weren’t properly priced to account for shipping costs. Scott added that people did not have to worry about cancellation of the backer. Little Orbit was planning on giving some limited refunds to make up for it.

Although no release date for the game was announced. Little Orbit is taking on the release and final design of the game very seriously. They are assuring the Unsung Story fans that they will do justice to this game. Scott himself has confessed that he loves games like Unsung Story.