7 Apps To Earn Extra Cash For The Holidays (and Beyond)

Amid the holiday season where budgets feel squeezed and pinched to the max, there's help in the form of cash-inducing apps! To help make the gift giving gauntlet easier on the bank account, here are 7 apps that could help you earn a few extra bucks this season…and have some fun and even get healthy in the process!

1. Foap

If you have a penchant for photography and for getting paid, this is the perfect app for you. You can snap and upload photos from your smartphone and sell them through Foap Missions to global brands like Nivea, Bank of America, Volvo Group, Absolut Vodka, Air Aisa and Pepsi. Foap also distributes your snaps through partners like Getty Images to help increase revenue potential.

2. TaskRabbit

Get in on the gig economy and become a "Tasker" so you can make money at things that you're good at or just inclined to do like shuttling kids around, wrapping gifts, caring for pets, hanging pictures, pulling weeds, assembling furniture and products, shopping or anything else that suits your fancy. Set your own rate and availability and then use your skills and free time to boost finances.



3. HealthyWage

If you’ve been wanting to lose some weight, here’s an opportunity to lose weight and gain cash. With HealthyWage, you can actually win money for shedding those unwanted pounds. They have weight loss challenges starting all the time that run from 3 to 18 months. Check out their Team Challenge boasting huge cash prizes, with the top team taking home the $10,000! That's no chump change. Plus, you’ll benefit from getting healthier in the process.

4. SwagBucks

Okay, it's not cash, but gift cards can go a long way too! Take surveys, watch videos, search the web, and shop all of your favorite online stores–all while earning gift cards. The cards range from $5 to $100 and are offered for shopping with Amazon, PayPal, Target, Walmart and more!

5. Offer-Up

It's essentially a yard sale in your pocket! Snap a picture, name your price and wait for the offers to come in. Their website says, "With a single snap, you can take a photo of an item and instantly circulate it to people nearby." No more setting up or sitting out in the hot sun for hours, hoping someone shows up and is interested in what you have to offer. Offer-up brings targeted interests right to your door!



6. AirBnB

Have some extra space to spare? Put that extra bedroom to good use and host tourists or the traveling biz exec crowd and earn some cash! Just renting out one unused room in your home can earn you multiple hundreds of dollars! All right from your phone.

7. YouTube

Still a tried and true source of extra scratch. You know that wicked cute video of your cat falling asleep and rolling off the edge of the bed? That could earn you some cash! Payouts vary, and YouTube can be somewhat vague about how much you can earn, but they don't call them “YouTube stars” for nothing! Find your niche, grab a selfie-stick and you're in business.

These are just some examples, so get creative! There's cash to be had, all starting from the palm of your hand!

