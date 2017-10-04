 
 

Nintendo Switch On Sale At Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Posted: Oct 4 2017, 12:58am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement
 

Amazon lifts Prime membership requirement for Nintendo Switch consoles.

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch in stock since last Friday. No online store had the standalone Switch console in stock that long since the release of the Switch in March. As predicted, Amazon has removed the Prime membership requirement on the Nintendo Switch.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and the $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con are now open for purchase for everyone. In addition to the two Nintendo Switch consoles, Amazon also offers the $379.99 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition. This special edition will be released on October 27 and is also does not require Prime.

Nintendo has warned that the Switch console will be hard to find during the Holiday shopping season. We will remind Holiday shoppers in November that there was a time in early October where the Nintendo Switch was in stock for a week on Amazon.com.You can buy it now and store it until you need it.

We do not expect noteworthy Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals as supply is expected to be lower and the demand rising sharply later this year. 

The Nintendo Switch is in stock online at GameStop and at Walmart according to the latest Nintendo Switch Stock report. Many physical stores are also reported to have inventory.

To find other hot Holiday gifts in stock online you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone. Right now users of the Tracker app hunt Luvabella dolls, L.O.L. Big Surprise! and Hatchimals Surprise.

You can also now get in stock notifications in real-time on Twitter at the new @TheTrackerApp account.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

Four SNES Classic Wireless Controller Choices are Available

Four SNES Classic Wireless Controller Choices are Available

 
Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon Since 2 Days

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon Since 2 Days

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook