SNES Classic eBay Reseller Statistics Revealed

One of the reasons items like the SNES Classic are hard to find and sell out quickly are prospectors. The flipping of popular products on reseller marketplaces can be very profitable. The initial average reseller price of the SNES Classic on eBay on launch day was $162.10.

Some SNES Classic eBay listings show photos of piles with a dozen consoles. Reselling a dozen SNES Classic can make scalper's around a $1,000.

eBay shared another statistic with us that is surprising, given the solid supply Nintendo provided for the SNES Classic launch. eBay sold 143 SNES Classic units per hour on September 29. 1,000 to 2,000 consumers were willing to pay double the price for a SNES Classic on release day. O

Offers for the SNES Classic on the Amazon Market Place and Ebay are around $200 right now. We recommend waiting for the next SNES Classic shipment and buy the SNES Classic at the regular $79.99.

The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.