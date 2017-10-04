 
 

Black Friday 2017 To Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals Under $300

The Black Friday 2017 deals predictions start to roll in.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target will again be the most important Black Friday stores for consumer electronics deals. Besides the video game consoles, toys, appliances 4K TV deals will be at the center of attention on Black Friday 2017.

Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season.

According to Black Friday 2017 projections provided by Black Friday site BFAds, there will be 250 TV deals priced at under $500. Included in those 250 upcoming deals are 30 4K TVs priced under $300.

Last year, Best Buy advertised a $199.99 49-inch Toshiba 4K Smart TV deal as Black Friday doorbuster, Target featured a $249.99 50-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV and Walmart offered a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $298. Last year these bargain 4K TV deals were only a few, this year there will be more and these 4K TV Black Friday deals will be easier to get.

Amazon is predicted by BFAds to sell a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku Smart TV for under $380 on Black Friday 2017. The giant online retailer is currently selling a certified refurbished 55-inch TCL 4K Roku Smart TV for that price.

The first Black Friday 2017 ad already dropped this year on October 2. The major Black Friday 2017 ads including the Walmart Black Friday ad, Best Buy Black Friday Ad and Target Black Friday ads are not expected to appear before November.

Black Friday 2017 deals will start to surface in about one month. As in past years, the Black Friday sales will be offered all November long. Early Black Friday deals often turned out to be better and easier to score than on the actual Black Friday. Hunting deals early can pay off nicely.

To score the hottest Black Friday 2017 doorbuster deals, get our new online inventory tracking app The Tracker. The app will notify you when the most popular doorbuster deals will be available online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other stores. Read the latest news about the upcoming Black Friday 2017.

