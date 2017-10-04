How to Buy Hero Droid BB-8 and Find it in Stock

The new Star Wars BB-8 droid has become more popular as the legendary R2-D2 when it comes to toys. This Holiday season a new BB-8 from Spin Master gets a lot of attention. The fully interactive Hero BB-8 droid is 16-inch tall (19 inches with antenna).

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Amazon is selling the Hero BB-8 for $229.99 online at amazon.com. You can find more offers in the Tracker. To get notified when more stores have the Hero BB-8 in stock download the free Tracker App and select "Notify Me" on the Hero BB-8 tracker.

This Hero Droid BB-8 has basically a lifelike scale. It moves smoothly and is capable of realistic interactions, just like in the Star Wars movie. Set Hero Droid BB-8 to Follow Me mode and it will roll beside you just as loyally as it would follow Rey or Poe.

With voice recognition and remote control capabilities, it is fully interactive and ready to spin into action. This Star Wars RC droid has authentic lights and sounds, plus film-accurate aesthetics, making it perfect for fans of all ages. The Star Wars Hero BB-8 requires 1,400 mAH and 1 Ni-MH 1800 mAH battery (included), and 3 AAA batteries (not included).

To get notified when hard to find Holiday 2017 toy gifts are in stock at Amazon, Walmart or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the toys you are looking for to purchase in the toys category to get notified when the items are in stock online.

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

Popular Holiday 2017 toys The Tracker users are hunting include Luvabella, L.O.L. Suprise Big Surprise, Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic. Find many more hot Holiday 2017 gifts in our Holiday 2017 Gift Guide.