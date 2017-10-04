 
 

How To Buy Hero Droid BB-8 And Find It In Stock

Posted: Oct 4 2017, 4:21am CDT

 

The new giant Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8 is on sale.

The new Star Wars BB-8 droid has become more popular as the legendary R2-D2 when it comes to toys. This Holiday season a new BB-8 from Spin Master gets a lot of attention. The fully interactive Hero BB-8 droid is 16-inch tall (19 inches with antenna). 

Amazon is selling the Hero BB-8 for $229.99 online at amazon.com. You can find more offers in the Tracker. To get notified when more stores have the Hero BB-8 in stock download the free Tracker App and select "Notify Me" on the Hero BB-8 tracker

This Hero Droid BB-8 has basically a lifelike scale. It moves smoothly and is capable of realistic interactions, just like in the Star Wars movie. Set Hero Droid BB-8 to Follow Me mode and it will roll beside you just as loyally as it would follow Rey or Poe.

With voice recognition and remote control capabilities, it is fully interactive and ready to spin into action. This Star Wars RC droid has authentic lights and sounds, plus film-accurate aesthetics, making it perfect for fans of all ages. The Star Wars Hero BB-8 requires 1,400 mAH and 1 Ni-MH 1800 mAH battery (included), and 3 AAA batteries (not included).

Offers

Hero Droid BB-8
Store: Gamestop Price: $229.99 Availability: is in Stock

Hero Droid BB-8
Store: Walmart Price: $229 Availability: is out of Stock

Hero Droid BB-8
Store: Amazon Price: $229.99 Availability: is in Stock

