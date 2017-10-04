Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 Begins on October 10 with New Skins

Blizzard is going to celebrate the month of October with Overwatch Halloween themed event. The event will be dubbed Halloween Terror. It is scheduled to run next week. It will continue for the rest of the month. The players will get to earn new cosmetic items for players to earn.

A brief teaser has been released on Reddit for Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017. It features McCree and Reaper in with new Halloween themed skins. Reaper already had an amazing skin from last year so everyone is excited to see how the developers will top that skin.

The two characters are featured in some great skins in the teaser. Reaper’s skin is like a modern rendition of a vampire. Complete with a high-collared black and red jacket, with a mask with fangs.

McCree’s skin looks like Van Helsing, which is iconic and cool at the same time. The poem featured in the teaser gets the players straight in the Halloween mood.

The poem lyrics goes something like, “The nights grow cold / And monsters appear / A great evil gathers / And Halloween draws near..."

People are really predicting the return of Junkenstein's Revenge. The assumptions come from Junkrat's Junkenstein skin is featured in the logo for this year's event. This year will be available in co-op mode.

The team of four will go up against waves of enemies in what amounts to Overwatch's take on Horde mode. Halloween Terror will be release date of October 10 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 will end one day before the Blizzcon is scheduled to start.

Blizzcon 2017 made major announcements and all gamers have got the schedule for the whole event. The event is set to happen in Anaheim, California. The festivities will commence with Blizzard's opening ceremony on November 3 at 11am PT/2pm ET/7pm UK.

Following that event will be a first looks at “What’s New”. World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, and Starcraft II will be featured throughout the day.

The next day will feature Q&A sessions. Development teams World of Warcraft and Hearthstone will be available for questions. Heroes of the Storm will also feature new content. Community and design-minded sessions will also be a part of the event.

Blizzard artists will share their creation techniques with sculpting sessions. Overwatch World Cup, WoW Arena World Championships, StarCraft II WCS Global Finals will offer competitive content for esports fans.