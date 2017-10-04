Rezvani Tank is a $178,000 a Jeep Wrangler on Steroids

Rezvani, a California based carmaker company, is known for its supercars. The company has been trying to enter the SUV business and it finally seems to have accomplished that goal. In a recent reveal, the company has introduced their brand-new SUV which they have aptly named Tank.

In the video, you can see Rezvani Tank on all its glory. With all the bulges, vents, scallops and angles we can see in the video, the name seems justified. Many people might be confused on the look of the car.

However, it certainly looks like it will offer a lot of appeal for drivers who are into muscular looks. Tank has reported 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 430 pound-feet (583 Newton-meters) of torque coming out of the 6.4-liter V8.

Rezvani Tank also features some great features which are not at all revealed in the release. The interior of Tank includes a head-up display which contains a 7.9-inch infotainment system with support for Google Maps, Pandora, Stitcher etc. and speed. It also has thermal night-vision camera.

The exterior of the car is a spectacle to wonder at once you look a little closer. It has bulging fenders, a highly contoured hood at the front end, short overhang, roof-mounted LED light bar provides extra illumination at night. Rezvani is also offering two off-road packages.

These include; standard suite of upgrades adds a six-inch lift and Fox 2.5-inch remote reservoir shocks with Dynatrac ProRock 44/60 axle set with E-lockers with 37-inch off-road tires.

Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axle is set with air lockers and an air compressor. The Dynatrac ProGrip features front and rear brakes, and Fox’s 2.5-inch Internal Bypass Shocks with the company’s Dual Speed Compression tech.

Rezvani is offering an optional ballistic armor package. It includes Kevlar armor, bullet-resistant glass, military-grade run-flat tires, and extra protection around the fuel tank, radiator, and floor pan.

Many people have noticed how the car is a dead ringer for Jeep Wrangler only with hyped up look. The basic features are so similar that people are questioning whether the $178,000 starting price is too much of an ask. With a vehicle that is essentially a Jeep Wrangler, does one need to pay through the nose for it? Or is the added look and features enough to justify the high price?