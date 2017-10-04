Tesla Electric Semi Truck Spied in New Photo

You want to get a sneak peek at a new, upcoming vehicle? Join Reddit. A Reddit user seems to have done so most recently when they posted a picture of the Tesla Semi Truck.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The picture has been taken from the side of the road. The Tesla Semi Truck looks like it is being transported somewhere on a rig. The picture shows the side view of the Semi Truck and it looks like something from the future.

We have already seen the Semi Truck in the teaser that Tesla posted. However, this is the first actual photo that has been released anywhere. The Reddit user took it down within hours. However, another Reddit user had already posted the picture and it soon caught on the whole platform.

Looking at the picture, the Semi Truck has a sleek angled front. It somehow flaunts that aura of being an electricity operated vehicle.

No one knows whether the truck was being driven on the rig for test drives or principal photography. These are the two things that Elon Musk announced in a tweet earlier this month about the Semi Truck.

He wrote, ““Tesla Semi truck unveil & test ride tentatively scheduled for Oct 26th in Hawthorne. Worth seeing this beast in person. It's unreal.”

So, it is probably headed for the scheduled test drive. Musk also promised a working prototype by the end of September and we are pretty sure that the photo is featuring a prototype.

Elon Musk and Tesla has been approached for comments about the picture. However, a Tesla spokesperson simply responded with a statement, “Tesla’s policy is to always decline to comment on speculation."

Not much has been revealed about the new Tesla Semi Truck. At this point, it is pretty much speculation. It is speculated that the Semi Truck will have some form of Autopilot, a range of about 200–300 miles, and that it’s might be “a ‘day cab’ with no sleeper berth,”.

A Ryder executive is the source of speculation. All these features seem absolute and we are sure to see them at the 26th October reveal. There is also a chance that Elon Musk might reveal all the features himself on Twitter. He has been known to share all information with the people so we will keep our fingers crossed.