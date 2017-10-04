Super Famicom Mini in Stock at Play-Asia

The Super Famicom Mini Edition goes on sale today, October 5. Due to the time difference, It's already Thursday in Japan. Video game shop Play-Asia is selling the Super Famicom Mini and ships it to the United States and Europe.

As expected, Play-Asia is charging a premium for the Super Famicom Mini. Instead of the regular $80 price-tag, Play-Asia charges $179.99. The video game store did also over-charge US SNES Classic. You can find the Super Famicom Mini for the same price with free shipping also on amazon.com.

We have not seen the SFM on sale for the regular price online yet. Amazon.jp has reseller listings that are in the $120 range. Most resellers do not ship to the US though. One of the coolest difference of the Japanese SNES Classic is the packaging. The console also comes with a slightly different game line-up. The language of the menu can be changed, but games are in Japanese.

The demand for the Super NES Classic is as crazy in Japan as it is here. It will be very difficult to find the Super Famicom Mini for the regular price online fo the forseeable future.

According to our daily SNES Classic stock report, the new wave of SNES Classic shipment has not yet arrived. GameStop told us on the weekend that new shipments arrive very soon. We expect new significant SNES Classic inventory at the earliest end of the week. Most likely fans who did not score a SNES Classic at launch will have to wait until next week.

The SNES Classic sold out at launch on Friday. Most of the SNES Classic launch inventory was available in stores. The online availability was limited to two stores. GameStop and ThinkGeek have chosen to sell the SNES Classic online before their stores opened.

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.