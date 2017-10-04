 
 

T-Mobile Ambushes Pixel 2 Verizon Exclusivity With Refunding 50% Of Pixel 2 Cost

Google gave Verizon exclusivity on new Pixel 2. T-Mobile attacks.

Google unveiled the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones at an event today. The new Pixel phones have leaked beforehand, so no big surprises. The Pixel 2 phone is available with contract only on Verizon. 

It's not clear why Google has limited the carrier choice. T-Mobile is though not sitting idle. Anyone who buys a new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL can get up to 50% off, that’s $325 when you bring your phone to T-Mobile and add a voice line. Existing customers can get in on the deal too when they add a line of T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice Unlimited. 

Google’s new Pixel 2 phones can use features of the advanced T-Mobile LTE network. The new phones can leverage 3-way Carrier Aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM. 

The carrier has sent out a fleet of mobile billboards in San Francisco to spread the message. T-Mobile CEO John Legere sums it up in a Tweet:

Step 1: Buy that Pixel from Google

Step 2: #BYOPixel to @tmobile

Step 3: Get up to 50% back on your new Pixel

The new Pixel 2 features a water-resistant metal unibody and runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor for up to 7 hours of battery on 15 minutes of charging. Other features include 12.2MP camera, 8MP selfie camera, 5-inch OLED (Pixel 2), 6-inch OLED (Pixel 2 XL), front firing speakers, 4GB RAM and 64GB /  128GB Storage. The Pixel 2 comes in three color choices and the Pixel 2 XL in two.

A security chip to reinforce your lock screen against malware and hardware attacks. Google Play Protect
Works continuously in the background to keep your device, data and apps safe. The Pixel 2 phones are available unlocked on the Google store starting at $649.

