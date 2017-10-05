 
 

Motorola Files Trademark For Phone Life Balance Service

New Motorola trademark surfaced in US Trademark Office

Motorola filed a trademark for the name "Phone Life Balance" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application was filed on September, 28.

The category of the trademark specifies the use as an online service: "Online retail store services provided via a global computer network featuring computer hardware, consumer electronics, telecommunications apparatus, mobile phones, handheld and mobile digital electronic devices, accessories, peripherals and carrying cases for such devices and demonstration of such products."

Motorola made work-life balance a topic already earlier. The company conducted multiple case studies on work-life balance. Now Motorola might be ready to make this a bigger focus in their offering.

According to Dutch tech site, LetsGoDigital, who spotted the trademark filing, the first time Motorola talked about "phone life balance" was at the time of the release of the Moto Z2 Force. Motorola stated Moto Mods help to create a better phone-life balance by sharing and enjoying experiences together.

