How to Buy WowWee Fingerlings Baby Monkeys and Find Them in Stock

The WowWee Fingerlings are an incredibly cute robot toy for the low regular price of $14.99. Fingerlings have what it takes to become as sensationally hot as the Hatchimals during the Holiday shopping season. Watch the Fingerlings promo video at the end of this report and you will believe. Another indicator that Fingerlings will be one of the hottest Holiday 2017 toys are statistics we received from eBay.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Searches on eBay for Fingerlings have climbed over the last few months for these interactive plastic friends that wrap around your index finger. Set to be this year’s Hatchimal, searches for these finger-hugging friends more than doubled from August 7 to September 7. They continue to grow, with 41,000 searches over the past seven days for an average of 6,000 searches per day (Sept. 14-21).

eBay reacted to the hype and created a one-stop shop for Fingerlings on ebay.com. The big problem with buying WowWee Fingerlings on eBay are fake and knockoffs. Marketplaces including eBay, Amazon, Walmart are swamped with fake Fingerlings shipped directly from China.

For consumers, it is very difficult to spot the difference. Here are the most important steps to make sure you are not buying a fake WowWee fingerling.

1) Buy only from authorized stores directly. Fingerlings are carried by Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and ToysRUs.

2) The problem with Amazon and Walmart is that they also carry marketplace offers. Look closely and only buy a Fingerling when offered directly by Amazon or Walmart.

3) Gigi the Baby Unicorn is a ToysRUs exclusive. Buying it from anywhere else means likely you are buying a fake.

4) Glitter Baby Monkey Amelia is an Amazon exclusive. Only buy from Amazon directly.

5) Avoid buying from sellers located in China or other areas with long shipping times.

6) Remember that the regular list price of Fingerlings is $14.99, only GameStop charges $16.99.

The WowWee Fingerlings are already hard to find and out of stock often. There is though new Fingerlings stock showing up on a regular basis online.

The Tracker app has started to track the WowWee Fingerlings in the toy category and you can get notifications when they are in stock online at the regular prices. The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The Tracker app helps you find stock of hard to find products in online stores. The most popular products that users are tracking include the Luvabella dolls, Hatchimals Surprise, Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic.

The Tracker in stock notifications on hard to find Holiday toys are also available in real-time on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to receive availability alerts on everything that the Tracker is monitoring.

You select the products you want from the list of hard to find items. The Tracker triggers a notification on your iPhone or Android smartphone as soon as the product you want is in stock at an online retailer. Tap the notification and you are ready to hit the buy button at amazon.com or other major online retailers.

With The Tracker app buying hard to find toys, video games, electronics, and other products is now easy and stress-free. Download The Tracker app now for free.

About WowWee Fingerlings

The little Fingerling baby monkeys cling to kids' fingers and go where they go. Fingerlings react to sound, motion and touch, make fun little monkey noises, and move in ways that will make kids squeal with delight.

Fingerlings baby monkeys come to life with endless ways of play and realistic sounds to let you know how they are feeling. Kids can swing them, pet them, kiss them, and even rock them to sleep.

The line-up of Fingerlings includes Zoe, Mia, Finn, Boris, Bella and Sophie. ToysRUs has the exclusive Gigi Baby Unicorn and Amazon has the exclusive Amelia Glitter monkey. It also looks like WowWee is still introducing new Fingerlings. Walmart lists a Fingerlings Baby Unicorn named Stella.

WowWee also created special playsets for the Fingerlings including a see-saw (TeeterTotter), Monkey-Bars and Swing and a Jungle Gym Playset.

As mentioned above, the incredible aspect of the Fingerlings is their below $15 prices. WoWee has announced the Fingerlings a the Toy Fair 2017 in February.