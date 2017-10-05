Hatchimals Day 2017: The New Hatchimals Surprise Hatch

Spin Master will fully present the new Hatchimals Surprise toy on Friday, October 6. The second annual Hatchimals Day will reveal the surprise found in the 2017 Hatchimals eggs. Spin Master is confident that the new Hatchimals can be as successful or even more than the original Hatchimals that dominated the Holidays last year. The new Hatchimals Zuffin, Peacat, Giraven, Ligull, and Puppadee are available for pre-order, ahead of Hatchimals Day in case you find them in stock.

"We've seen a tremendous response to the Hatchimals brand globally, and we continue to see success with the recent introduction of Hatchimals Colleggtibles," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's Global President and COO. "As we continue to deliver on our innovation pipeline, we are proud to announce our second annual Hatchimals Day on Oct. 6 when we will introduce a whole new way of hatching for children across the globe."

Hatchimals Day 2017

The details about Hatchimals Day 2017 on October 6 are still under wraps. There are no details on what exactly Spin Master has planned for the second annual Hatchimals day. Basically, Hatchimals Day is the official day of the reveal what is inside the new Hatchimals Eggs. Spin Master has been fighting Hatchimals Surprise leaks ahead of Hatchimals Day. It will be a big relief when the secret surprise is out.

The first Hatchimals Surprise TV commercials are already released teasing the new eggs.

What's new in Hatchimals Surprise

The Hatchimals Surprise feature a new way of hatching and a completely new line-up of Hatchimals. More details are not officially known about the 2017 Hatchimals, besides the names of the species. Hatchimals Surprise has a $69.99 list price, which is higher than last year.

Hatchimals Surprise Species

So far the line-up of Hatchimals Surprise species that has surfaced through retailer listings during the pre-order of Hatchimals Surprise include Ligull (Purple/Pink Egg), Zuffin (Blue/Pink Egg), Peacat (Purple/Blue Egg), Puppadee (Pink/Blue) and Giraven (Pink/Yellow Egg).

Hatchimals Surprise Zuffin is exclusive to Walmart, Puppdadee is the ToysRUs exclusive Hatchimals Surprise and Ligull is Target's exclusive Hatchimals Surprise. Giraven and Peacat are available at all retailers.

Hatchimals Surprise Release Date

Hatchimals Surprise Release Date

Hatchimals Surprise will be released and start to ship on October 6, which is the second annual Hatchimals Day. The pre-order for Hatchimals Suprise has started on September 18.

About Hatchimals

Canadian toy maker landed with Hatchimals a huge suprise hit during the Holidays 2016. The hunt to find Hatchimals in stock drove parents insane. Hatchimals have sold out well into 2017, as the company could not meet demand. Spin Master admitted that the demand exceeded their expectations by far. The reseller prices reached triple the regular price of $49.99 and $59.99 at the peak Holiday shopping season. This year the company is likely better prepared and has a much more solid supply of the new Hatchimals.

Spin Master took a Furby and stuck it inside an egg. Hatchimals are "magical creatures" hailing from Hatchtopia. They already interact with your kids inside the egg. Each egg contains one of two interactive Hatchimals. Kids need to take care of the Hatchimal while it's still inside the egg until the rainbow eyes appear. That means its time to hatch. Hatchimals can't hatch on their own.

Touch is guiding them to peck their way out of the egg. Once outside the egg owners raise the furry Hatchimal through 3 stages, from baby to toddler, to kid. The Hatchimal sings "Hatchy Birthday" each time it enters a new stage. Hatchimals can learn to walk, dance, play games and more. Hatchimals also repeat what you say in its own voice.

Earlier this year Spin Master released Hatchimals Glittering Garden Hatchimals and the Colleggtible Hatchimals.

Spin Master has a second toy on the market that is already in high demand that could also become the hottest Holiday 2017 toy. The $99.99 Luvabella robot baby dolls are already hard to find.

Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer, Bakugan, Meccano, and 2017 Toys of the Year, Hatchimals, Air Hogs and PAW Patrol. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 83 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 25 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors.