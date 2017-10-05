Nissan and BMW Add Amazon Alexa Support in Their Cars

Nissan provides its Connect Services in conjunction with Amazon Alexa so that drivers can employ their voice to start the ignition of their cars. They can even open the doors and turn on the headlights via this facility.

Now, owners of Nissan automobiles may operate their cars partially from the comfort of their living rooms. If you forgot to lock your car or want to start it in remote control fashion, then look no further since Nissan and Amazon have just the thing for you.

The steps involved in starting your Nissan vehicles are so simple that even a four year old child could master them. You may launch a request if you wish. The commands for this series of actions are clear.

Then you may have your choice of vehicle in case you own two cars. To lock or unlock doors, there are specific commands. You may turn the horn off or on as per your discretion. Finally the engine ignition could be activated or deactivated and so could the headlights.

Voice modulated remote control access is something altogether new. Some of Nissan’s cars will be getting this facility. The commands are very simple and do not require any complex code or abstruse formulas.

The models of cars in which these commands work include: Nissan Altima, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, TITAN, TITAN XD, GT-R and Armada.

Now that you may start your Nissan from the comfort of your couch, you know in your heart of hearts that things have really progressed in the world. This facility will also be added to the all-new 2018 Nissan Leaf.

According to Nissan, the NissanConnect Services Alexa skill allows Nissan owners to access following features:

To Connect with a vehicle and launch a request

"Alexa, Connect to my Altima with NissanConnect Services"

"Alexa, Ask NissanConnect Services to connect to my Altima"

To Select a specific vehicle

"Alexa, Tell NissanConnect Services to select my Rogue Sport"

"Alexa, Select my Rogue Sport using NissanConnect Services"

To Remotely lock or unlock vehicle doors

"Alexa, I want you to unlock the doors of my Maxima with NissanConnect Services"

"Alexa, I want you to lock the doors in my Maxima with NissanConnect Services"

To Remotely turn on and off the horn

"Alexa, Please honk the horn of my Rogue using NissanConnect Services"

"Alexa, I want you to honk the horn in my Rogue with NissanConnect Services"

To Start and stop the engine

"Alexa, Tell NissanConnect Services to start my Altima"

"Alexa, Start my Altima with NissanConnect Services"

Turn the lights on and off

"Alexa, Turn on the lights of my Murano with NissanConnect Services"

"Alexa, I want you to turn on the lights in my Murano using NissanConnect Services"

There is news that BMW intends to add this service in its latest cars as well. Both the BMW model and the Mini model will have this facility added to their repertoire. From 2018 onwards even Mercedes-Benz will include Alexa and Google Home in its models.

Alexa can deal with myriad functions. In synch with the BMW application, it can virtually work wonders for the drivers. The really good thing about all this is that no smartphone is needed for voice activation. An intrinsic SIM card allows the facility to function from the Internet connection in the vehicle.

Could anyone ask for more?