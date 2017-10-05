Porsche Mission E Spotted Testing with Tesla Cars

Snapshots of the Porsche Mission E were taken in Stuttgart. It had exhaust tailpipes which were ersatz and such that they hid the car’s real image. There have been erstwhile attempts at photographing this brand.

The car is a competitor to the Tesla Model S. It is one of a trio of cars that are built by the parent of Porsche (that would be the VW group of vehicles).

Of the other two vehicles, one has a low floor while the other one has a higher floor. The Mission E’s battery allows the car to travel for 330 miles on a consistent basis. There are two electric motors on board. It has four doors too.

With 580 hp, it can go from 0-62 mph in a matter of 3.5 seconds. The battery of the Mission E can be charged till it is 80% full in just 15 minutes. Porsche plans to have Level 4 autonomous driving technology for the car, but this will not count for long distances.

There will be software on board this vehicle which will allow for updates to take place time after time. According to AutoBlog, the Mission E will match Tesla in its specifications. It may even prove to be a tough rival.

The design element seems to be subdued in this model though. The hood is low and there are high fenders. The nose of this vehicle is not as dramatic as many other roadsters.

Yet on the whole, the look derives from same perceptual original. The headlights on this vehicle are cool too. The spy photographers who took the photos must have been stunned by the design philosophy of this car.

Porsche plans on selling this vehicle for between $80,000 and $90,000, according to AutoCar. Its features and specifications make it worth this much. The car is definitely a Tesla fighter. It will give Tesla Motors a run for its money.

Elon Musk must be getting quite a few nightmares from the looks of it. The road-testing of the Mission E is taking place nowadays. This will ensure if it is fully functional or not. The car is a gem and it will go roaring down the highway as its driver puts the pedal to the metal.