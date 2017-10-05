Rocket League Getting More Fast & Furious DLC Cars on October 11

Rocket League Fast & Furious is about to get a brand new sequel. Alongside Universal, Dodge and Nissan, two new cars from the Fast & Furious franchise are coming to Rocket League. These are the 70s Dodge Charger R/T and 99 Nissan Skyline.

These two cars will be worth $1.99 each. Each car will have its own engine audio and rubber tyres. While the Charger will have the Alameda Twin, Good Graces, Sinclair, Wheelman, Rally and Flames, the Skyline will have the Clean Cut, Clutch, Home Stretch, 2Bold, 2Cool and 2Tuff.

The Fast & Furious DLC will be coming on 11th October. PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will get this game. As for the Nintendo Switch, it will get this facility towards the end of the holiday season. Credit goes to Psyonix. Psyonix has definitely got a handle on DLC.

The Fast & Furious franchise has always been popular from day one. This DLC will contain the franchise’s most wanted vehicles which zip down the road leaving the onlookers amazed, dazed and confused. The thing was that Psyonix was not content with its pre-existent Fast & Furious DLC.

This game is one to play with eyes wide open. It is cool, funky and very versatile to handle with both hands. As you play it from the vicinity of your living room, you will naturally get the adrenaline rush you need to keep your brain cells alive.

Zip, swoosh and roar the cars in racing sequence with each other. The films of the Fast & Furious franchise may take a while to come in their splendid glory, but meanwhile you can play the game to your heart’s content.