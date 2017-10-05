Pokemon Themed Nintendo 2DS XL has an Easter Egg

Nintendo’s novel 2DS XL system has an Easter Egg especially made for the console. This is for Pokemon enthusiasts, since Pokemon is the source of inspiration for this console.

Pokeball will be the original idea that will have led to the generation of the design of the 2DS XL system that will be released by Nintendo later on in 2017. There is a useless button on the console, acording to ComicBook.

This is like real Pokeballs which is a good thing. While poking the button will not cause a character to jump out at you from the screen, it will have the purpose of just being something to manipulate as you please.

The button seems to have been made with little or no thought in mind by the designer. It is purely for show purposes and the only pleasure it will give is that you can keep on poking your right hand index finger on it time after time.

In fact, look closely and you will find that it is a cute Easter Egg. Nintendo seems to have played its role to celebrate a seasonal holiday this time around. The console is worth $159.99 including the cute button which you can keep pressing for as long as you like.