Tangledeep Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

Impact Gameworks has stated that its Roguelike Dungeon Crawler Tangledeep will come to the Nintendo Switch Next Year

Tangledeep is an Indie game which is headed to the Switch in 2018. The rogue element cannot be eliminated from this game since it seems to be based precisely on that. It earned $32,157 during its Kickstarter campaign. This game is available on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux.

A 16 bit game, every entity on it lives in the subterranean depths. To reach the fresh air above, they need to pass through Tangledeep. This is an ephemeral and complex dungeon which is known for its brutal conditions. 

There are basically two modes which are present and one of these is termed permadeath. You have nine jobs to do and you also need to make tools which will help you in your quest. The levels of progress are difficult to scale.

For those who want to go to the advanced level, a bank exists and so does a magic tree mechanic and troll. It is a crawler game which will have you begging for mercy.

It has been inspired by such games as Secret of Mana and Chrono Trigger. It is basically a strategic game that involves complex skills that you have to apply with great acumen. 

Other rogue games of the same ilk include NetHack and Shiren the Wanderer. Then there is Diablo. All this appears to be an exciting invitation to handle the characters in a game of luck and chance where the hunter can become the hunted anytime. 

