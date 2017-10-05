Mutant Mudds Collection Coming to Nintendo Switch Later This Year

A collection of three games in the Mutant Mudds is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The collection is all set to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2017. The release will include Mutant Mudds Deluxe, Mutant Mudds Super Challenge and Mudd Blocks.

In Mudd Blocks, Max has to take on the enemy in the form of blocks. You get to aim water bombshells at the mutant entities. This way they are squashed into oblivion. There is both single player and double player options available on this platform.

Meanwhile, Mudds Deluxe has 80 platforming levels. Max can mosey around through these here and there. The Mutant Mudds Deluxe of 2012 had 20 remixed ghost levels.

This game got a thumbs up from many reviewers when it came out for the very first time. It was inspired by Super Mario. Max’s quest is one of an existential level of complexity.

40 levels have to be traversed and over five bosses have to be dealt with. All three games are absolutely the best and better than all the rest. They are Indie in nature as most of the games coming to the Nintendo Switch are nowadays.

A great collection, it will have the gamers with their eyes glued to the screens and shaking their joysticks in fun and play. These games are action-packed and give a dose of energy that will keep the players awake throughout the duration during which they are played.

