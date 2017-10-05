How to Find a Luvabeau Baby Boy Robot Doll in Stock Online

If you want to find a Luvabella doll in stock, you will have a hard time. The stock is very limited of the Luvabella baby girl versions, but to find a Luvabeau baby boy robot is extremely difficult.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The Luvabella blonde, brunette, African American baby girls show up on amazon.com regularly in small batches. It's rather easy to score one with our free inventory tracking app The Tracker. The Blonde Luvabella doll was in stock on amazon earlier today.

What does not get restocked online is Luvabeau, a little baby boy robot with blue pants. It's still early, but it could turn out that Luvabeau will be most valuable Luvabella doll.

Luvabella has caught the attention of parents early on. Spin Master's latest creation has caused search spike on eBay already in September. eBay saw a one-day search spike of more than 2,400 queries on September 14. Two days later (Sept. 16), LuvaBella was trending 6th on eBay with more than 6,807 searches for the doll.

The eBay listings of Luvabella dolls also include Luvabeau offers. The Luvabella boy is out there. Right now you can buy a Luvabeau for $162.99 on ebay.com. That's a $63 premium over the $99.99 regular price.

All four Luvabella dolls to The Tracker online inventory tracking app in the toy section. Download the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the Luvabella and Luvabeau baby doll listings to get notified when they are in stock online. We will also add new stores as soon as the Luvabella dolls get listed anywhere else.

The Luvabella doll is a great example for why we developed the free inventory tracking app The Tracker. This app makes it easy for everyone to find and purchase the season hottest Holiday toys and other items like the SNES Classic.

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic an Hatchimals Surprise.

The Luvabella dolls already command up to double the list price on reseller marketplaces eBay and Amazon.com. It's still early and we recommend using the Tracker app to spot Lovabella dolls in stock and only pay the $99.99.

Besides using online stock tracking the only other option is to check in with local stores like ToysRUs and Walmart. You can use store inventory tracker BrickSeek to try to spot stock at your local stores.

Luvabeau - Baby Boy - SKU: 599619362

Luvabella - African American - SKU: 824030392

Luvabella - Brunette Hair - SKU: 212649142

Luvabella - Blonde Hair - SKU: 599619362

The $99.99 Luvabella is a life-like doll that affectionately responds to a child's love, just like a real baby. Tickle her tummy or her toes, and she will giggle in delight. Luvabella's expressive face is the first of its kind, leading to the most authentic movement and emotions.

Cover his eyes for a game of peek-a-boo, tickle his tummy and toes to make him giggle or place a hand on his chest to gently listen to his heartbeat. You can even hold his feet to hear him say "mama" and begin to babble! The more you play with him, the more he'll talk! His babble will transform into over 100 clear words and phrases.

Caring for Luvabeau is fun with his four interactive accessories. Use his spoon to feed him, and he'll chew with delight! If he's not full, he may ask you for more! After his meal, help Luvabeau learn new animal names and sounds with his Lamby toy. If he gets fussy, all he needs is his soother. When it's time to go to bed after a big day of play, lull him to sleep with his bottle.

From her first word to Luvabella's joyful giggles, every child will be mesmerized by all the moments to discover says Spin Master.

The Tracker app has also launched inventory tracking of the new Teddy Ruxpin story telling Bear. Parents and grandparents will remember everyone's favorite storytelling bear from the 1980s. After a long hibernation, Teddy Ruxpin is more ready than ever to share his love of reading and storytelling with a whole new generation of kids