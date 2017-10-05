SNES Classic In Stock at GameStop

The SNES Classic is in stock now online at gamestop.com. The Tracker App just sent out a smartphone notification to its users that GameStop has the SNES Classic in stock online at gamestop.com. GameStop is one of the most popular stores for gamers to buy the $79.99 SNES Classic and the inventory will sell out very quickly.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

GameStop offered the SNES Classic console as a stand-alone offer and in bundles on release day. When GameStop offered the SNES Classic for pre-order on August 22, the site went down and was broken for hours. The launch was going well. Last weekend Gamestop said that the SNES Classic will be in stock very soon and here it is.

To get notified when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers, download the free The Tracker app. The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the SNES Classic is available at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs and GameStop.

The Tracker app helps you find stock of hard to find products in online stores. The most popular products users are tracking right now include the Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic, Luvabella, amiibo and Hatchimals Surprise.

You select the products you want from the list of hard to find items. The Tracker triggers a notification on your iPhone or Android smartphone as soon as the product you want is in stock at an online retailer. Tap the notification and you are ready to hit the buy button at amazon.com or at other online retailers.

With The Tracker app buying hard to find toys, video games, electronics, and other products is now easy and stress-free. The real-time online inventory tracking alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to receive in-stock alerts of hot products on Twitter.

Nintendo announced the $79.99 SNES Classic on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition was released on September 29. The pre-order for the SNES Classic was available on August 22. The SNES Classic Edition is a miniature version of the 90s Super NES console. Nintendo selected 21 games that are pre-installed including the never-released Starfox 2.

On paper the SNES Classic is going to be much easier to purchase than the NES Classic. There is just way more time to find one before the Holidays. Nintendo also promised a much higher number of units. On September 12 Nintendo announced to extend the production of the SNES Classic into 2018. The NES Classic will also make a comeback in summer of 2018.

Despite Nintendo's announcement, the SNES Classic will be increasingly harder to find closer to the Holidays. Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic consoles world-wide. We estimate based on a leak, that Nintendo is doubling the production of the SNES Classic to 4.6 million to satisfy the global demand for the 16-bit retro console coming in hot from the 90s.

The SNES Classic Edition is one of the hottest products of 2017. To keep up with everything SNES Classic, read the latest SNES Classic news and availability updates.