Dell Offers a Ludicrous SNES Classic Doorbuster Deal

The current shortage of the SNES Classic is causing the first outrageous deal. Dell will sell the SNES Classic on Monday as a doorbuster deal online at 11 am ET.

You can purchase the SNES Classic as part of a $479.99 bundle. Dell totally destroyed GameStop in bundle madness. The bundle that almost costs you $500 contains besides the $79.99 SNES Classic a New Nintendo 3DS XL and 5 3DS games.

The bundle is also not saving you anything. All items are calculated at the regular price. If Dell would at least let customers save on the package it would be somehow reasonable.

The SNES Classic deal is listed on dell.com and will go live on Monday, October 9 at 11 am. Via @Wario64.

As reported in our daily SNES Classic stock report, the new wave of SNES Classic shipment has arrived at GameStop as announced last weekend. GameStop told us on the weekend that new shipments arrive very soon. The Tracker app has notified its users at 3:40 pm ET about the SNES Classic availability at GameStop.

The SNES Classic sold out at launch on Friday. Most of the SNES Classic launch inventory was available in stores. The online availability was limited to two stores. GameStop and ThinkGeek have chosen to sell the SNES Classic online before their stores opened.

Resellers already charge around $200 on the Amazon marketplace for the SNES Classic. To find a SNES Classic in stock for the regular $79.99 price online get an online inventory tracker. The Tracker app is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.