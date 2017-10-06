Startup Boosts Li-Ion battery Capacity by 50% With a Pure Silicon Anode

A Leyden jar is a device storing static electricity between two electrodes on the inside and outside of a glass jar. This pre-cursor to a battery was invented by Dutch scientist Pieter van Musschenbroek of Leiden (Leyden) in 1745. Now a Dutch startup named after the Leyden Jar tries to make an impact on the battery industry again.

LeydenJar developed an altered Lithium Ion battery with a pure silicon anode that can boost the battery energy with up to 50%. The new technology can be applied to a wide range of products, including consumer electronics, health, tech, drones, electronic vehicles and energy storage.

Christian Rood, CEO of LeydenJar Technologies told LetsGoDigital "Lithium Ion batteries are here to stay for at least the coming 20 years, Companies are investing heavily in production capacity, its widely used in a range of products leading to even higher mass production advantages, and with our anode, the energy density can be improved significantly. Li-ion will therefor outplay any other potential battery chemistry for the coming decades."

LeydenJar created pure silicon anodes that are porous. Porous silicon works as a sponge and can absorb the swelling of the silicon while taking a maximum advantage of the tenfold capacity of silicon over graphite. By inserting a pure silicon anode in the existing Li-ion battery, the energy density of the battery can be increased by up to 50% in volumetric terms.

Last week LeydenJar Technologies won the BMW Startup Challenge competition as their technology can significantly increase the range of electric vehicles.