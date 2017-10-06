How to Buy Hatchimals Surprise and Find Stock

Spin Master released the new Hatchimals Surprise on October 6. The hatching of the twin Hatchimals has begun. The big difference to last year's viral Hatchimals is that there are two Hatchimals in one egg. The new bigger Hatchimals Surprise eggs have a regular price of $69.99.

The new $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise eggs have been available for pre-order since September 18. As expected new Hatchimals Surprise stock is available today, October 6 the official Hatchimals Day 2017.

Amazon did not offer pre-orders for Hatchimals, but has started to sell two kinds of Hatchimals Suprise Eggs at midnight on October 6. Amazon is offering the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Surprise species. The Giraven Hatchimals egg sells for $69.99 and the Peacat Hatchimals Egg is on sale for $69.97.

Update: As of 5 am ET, Amazon has sold out the initial Hatchimals Surprise Eggs. The hunt for Hatchimals Surprise stock is on.

The new Hatchimals Surprise contain twins. For the new higher price you get two Hatchimals with one egg. Spin Master has revealed the new Hatchimals twins on Thursday ahead of Hatchimals Day 2017. The secret of Hatchimals twins has leaked long before the big announcement today.

The new Hatchimals Zuffin, Peacat, Giraven, Ligull, and Puppadee are shipping today and show up in stores. Zuffin is a Walmart exclusive, Ligull is the Target exclusive and Puppadee is only available at ToysRUs. This is why Amazon only offers the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Surprise.

Walmart is sold out of the Hatchimals Surprise as of writing this report. The giant retailer has offered to pre-order the Giraven, Peacat and the Walmart exclusive Zuffin over the past weeks. The store has the first deal on the Hatchimals Surprise. The price dropped to $64.82, saving $5 over other stores. To get notified when Walmart has the Hatchimals Surprise in stock again, get the Tracker app.

The Tracker app is alerting you if any of the new Hatchimals Surprise in stock online. Download the free Tracker app to get notified when Hatchimals Surprise eggs are in stock. Find all five Hatchimals Suprise listed in the Toys Category of the Tracker. Check "Notify Me" on the Hatchimals Suprise you want to find in stock.

To find Hatchimals Surprise make sure you have configured the tracker app and selected the Notify Me checkmark on the Hatchimals listings. Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp to receive all in-stock alerts through Twitter.

The Hatchimals Surprise are available at the following stores:

The Tracker app supports in stock notifications for Walmart, Amazon, Target, but not for ToysRUs at this time. As the Hatchimals Surprise are released now, you can find them in stores as well. Especially the exclusive Hatchimals Surprise Zuffin, Ligull and Puppadee are going to be available more in stores than online.

To find the Hatchimals Surprise in stock at your local Walmart or Target store, you can use BrickSeek. Find the SKU and DPCI numbers of each Hatchimals Suprise Egg below. Click the links to launch directly a BrickSeek search.

Walmart Zuffin SKU: 863413148

Walmart Giraven SKU: 161666206

Walmart Peacat SKU: 118439945

Target Ligull DPCI: 086-08-1699

Target Giraven DPCI: 086-08-1698

Target Peacat DPCI: 086-08-1697

BrickSeek inventory levels are a guidance and can't be used to argue with store associates about availabilities. There is no inventory tracker for ToysRUs stores. You have to call or check into the store in person.

About Hatchimals Surprise

For the first time ever, you can hatch two adorable Hatchimals at the same time. These loveable twins are hidden inside a magical speckled egg. Use your love and care to help them hatch. Hold and play with your egg and the Hatchimals inside will make delightful sounds that tell you how they feel! When its time to hatch, you’ll see rainbow eyes.

Once your first Hatchimal has pushed its way out of the egg, lift your second Hatchimal out and let the fun begin. Each twin has a unique personality. One twin loves to move, while the other twin can repeat whatever you say.

Raise them from baby to toddler to kid and they’ll learn new things at each stage! Your twins will talk, dance, sing, tell jokes, play games and more! These Hatchimals love to interact with each other! They’ll say “I love you” and, like any siblings, they’ll even bicker! Inside each Hatchimals Surprise you’ll find magical, adorable creatures.