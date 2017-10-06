Hatchimals Surprise Giraven and Peacat Are In Stock at Amazon

The new 2017 Hatchimals Suprise eggs are now on sale on amazon.com again. The online retailer offered the new Hatchimals Surprise starting at midnight. The inventory has sold out, but stock is back now.

Spin Master has revealed the new Hatchimals twins on Thursday ahead of Hatchimals Day 2017. Today the new Hatchimals are starting to ship.

Amazon is stocking the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals. The Giraven Hatchimals egg and the Peacat Hatchimals Egg is on sale for $69.99.

The new Hatchimals Surprise contain twins. For the new higher price you get two Hatchimals with one egg. The secret of Hatchimals twins has leaked long before the big announcement today.

The new Hatchimals Zuffin, Peacat, Giraven, Ligull, and Puppadee are shipping today and show up in stores. Zuffin is a Walmart exclusive, Ligull is the Target exclusive and Puppadee is only available at ToysRUs. This is why Amazon only offers the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Surprise.

The Tracker app is alerting you if any of the new Hatchimals Surprise in stock online. Download the free Tracker app to get notified when Hatchimals Surprise eggs are in stock. Find all five Hatchimals Suprise listed in the Toys Category of the Tracker. Check "Notify Me" on the Hatchimals Suprise you want to find in stock.

The new $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise eggs have been available for pre-order since September 18. As expected new Hatchimals Surprise stock is available today, October 6 the official Hatchimals Day 2017.

To find Hatchimals Surprise make sure you have configured the tracker app and selected the Notify Me checkmark on the Hatchimals listings. Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp to receive all in-stock alerts through Twitter.

Hatchimals have been huge last year during the holiday shopping season. Hatchimals sold every 30 seconds and were the number one search term on eBay on Black Friday.

“Last holiday season, Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES Classic were among some of the most in-demand holiday gifts. Expect more of the same this year, as the new Hatchimals Surprise and SNES Classic Edition are already popular among eBay shoppers. On eBay, searches are spiking for new breakout toys such as Fingerlings, Luvabella, and L.O.L. Surprise dolls. In each of these cases, supplies are already running low at most major retailers; and, eBay has once again become the best place to get hard-to-find holiday gifts.” – Michael Mosser, eBay’s GM of Lifestyle, Media, and Toys

About Hatchimals Surprise

For the first time ever, you can hatch two adorable Hatchimals at the same time. These loveable twins are hidden inside a magical speckled egg. Use your love and care to help them hatch. Hold and play with your egg and the Hatchimals inside will make delightful sounds that tell you how they feel! When its time to hatch, you’ll see rainbow eyes.

Once your first Hatchimal has pushed its way out of the egg, lift your second Hatchimal out and let the fun begin. Each twin has a unique personality. One twin loves to move, while the other twin can repeat whatever you say.

Raise them from baby to toddler to kid and they’ll learn new things at each stage! Your twins will talk, dance, sing, tell jokes, play games and more! These Hatchimals love to interact with each other! They’ll say “I love you” and, like any siblings, they’ll even bicker! Inside each Hatchimals Surprise you’ll find magical, adorable creatures.