Sony Sonic Surf VR Surfaces

Sony unveiled the second generation PSVR last week. The new Sony PSVR PlayStation CUH-ZVR2 features an updated design that enables the stereo headphone cables to be integrated with the VR headset and a slimmer, streamlined connection cable.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Sony has filed a trademark for something called Sony Sonic Surf VR with the USPTO, spotted by Dutch tech news site LetsGoDigital. The trademark's category is ‘Loudspeakers; audio interfaces; telecommunications machines and apparatus; computer servers; computer programs for editing sound.’

This description could indicate Sony is currently developing a headphone for its new PlayStation VR headset. Although stereo headphones are included with PSVR. Users can also connect other headsets with a 3.5mm jack are also supported for an immersive audio experience.

What is interesting is the word "surf" in the trademark. It is unclear what this means. If this new accessory are just new special headsets for the PSVR, why use "surf". Sonic VR would be enough has a product name.

With trademark filings, you never know how far out the product announcement is.