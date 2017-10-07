 
 

Sony Sonic Surf VR Surfaces

Posted: Oct 7 2017, 2:26pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Sony Sonic Surf VR Surfaces
 

A new Sony VR accessory got revealed via a trademark application.

Sony unveiled the second generation PSVR last week. The new Sony PSVR PlayStation CUH-ZVR2 features an updated design that enables the stereo headphone cables to be integrated with the VR headset and a slimmer, streamlined connection cable.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Sony has filed a trademark for something called Sony Sonic Surf VR with the USPTO, spotted by Dutch tech news site LetsGoDigital. The trademark's category is ‘Loudspeakers; audio interfaces; telecommunications machines and apparatus; computer servers; computer programs for editing sound.’

This description could indicate Sony is currently developing a headphone for its new PlayStation VR headset. Although stereo headphones are included with PSVR. Users can also connect other headsets with a 3.5mm jack are also supported for an immersive audio experience.

What is interesting is the word "surf" in the trademark. It is unclear what this means. If this new accessory are just new special headsets for the PSVR, why use "surf". Sonic VR would be enough has a product name.

With trademark filings, you never know how far out the product announcement is.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

SNES Classic European Edition Giveaway Launched

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

Black Friday 2017 to Bring Thirty 4K TV Deals under $300

 
Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

Nintendo Switch on Sale at Amazon Without Prime Requirement

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online

How to Find SNES Classic Stock Online





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook