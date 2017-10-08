SNES Classic Hacking Tool Hakchi 2.20 is Released

The Russian developer, known as Cluster, just released hakchi 2.20. The new version of the NES Classic hacking tool supports now the SNES Classic as well. It just took one week since the release of the SNES Classic on September 29 to hack Nintendo's new retro console. The new hakchi 2.20 version enables SNES Classic owners to install more games.

So far we have seen reports of SNES Classic consoles running up to around 160 games. The new hakchi version is automatically converting SNES ROMs to the special SNES Classic Mini's format. Cluster says that around 75% of games are working fine. Hakchi users can use the RetroArch mod for games that are not working.

Cluster decided to make hakchi support both, the NES Classic and the SNES Classic. You can create individual profiles for different consoles, so you can use the same hakchi2 for NES, SNES, Famicom and Super Famicom.

Hakchi is a Windows app. You can install it using hakchi2_web_installer.exe. The hakchi 2.20 release and documentation is available on GitHub.

The SNES Classic sold out at launch on Friday, September 29. Most of the SNES Classic launch inventory was available in stores. The online availability was limited to two stores. GameStop and ThinkGeek have chosen to sell the SNES Classic online before their stores opened.

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been released on September 29. The new retro console comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The SNES Classic has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed and will make a comeback in summer of 2018. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia, and Japan get another design as it has been in the 90s.

There are several accessories available for the SNES Classic. The most popular are wireless SNES Classic controller.