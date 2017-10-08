Meccano M.A.X AI Robot Deal Available on Amazon

Meccano released a new robot called M.A.X. The new interactive robot is powered by artificial intelligence. The robot interacts with kids via voice and they can program the robot via an app. Meccano kept the concept of building the toy yourself and allow to reconfigure it.

The regular price of M.A.X is $149.99. Amazon has the new Meccano robot kit on sale for $139.99 online at amazon.com.

Once built, M.A.X measures 12” in tall. Control it using voice commands, buttons on the MeccaBrain, or the free app! You’ll know exactly what its thinking based on its expressive facial graphics. As a S.T.E.M robotics platform, M.A.X is designed to engage kids in intellectually stimulating play, drawing on their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math.

Not just a learning tool, this robot loves fun! Try playing on M.A.X’s built-in gaming platform; test your knowledge in a trivia game or listen to some funny jokes! With a multitude of features, kids will want to bring their new friend everywhere! This robot comes with built-in infrared sensors, enabling it to move with agility and avoid obstacles in its path.

