SNES Classic and Nintendo Switch in Stock at Dell on Columbus Day 2017

Dell is selling the Nintendo SNES Classic and the Nintendo Switch consoles today as special scheduled deals in the Dell Columbus Day 2017 sale. Dell will be selling the hard to find SNES Classic as part of a bundle with the New Nintendo 3DS XL and games. Customers have to shell out $479.99 to get their hands on the Super NES Classic.

Alongside the SNES Classic offer, Dell will sell the $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles starting at 11 am ET on the Dell deals site. Customers can get the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con today from Dell.

The Nintendo Switch is easy to find in stock, making Dell's offer today not that special. Amazon has the Nintendo Switch console in stock all past week and offers the consoles without Prime membership requirement.

The situation is very different for the SNES Classic. This is why Dell gets away with presenting the SNES Classic as part of a $500 bundle. According to the daily SNES Classic stock report, the first restocking of the SNES Classic was at GameStop's online store on Thursday last week. The Tracker app has notified its users at 3:40 pm ET about the SNES Classic availability at GameStop.

Resellers already charge around $200 on the Amazon marketplace for the SNES Classic. To find a SNES Classic in stock for the regular $79.99 price online get an online inventory tracker. The Tracker app is alerting its users when the SNES Classic is in stock online at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more.

